NICOLA Sturgeon is poised to announce any potential lockdown changes today amid varying cases numbers across the country.

Last week, the First Minister said that outbreaks in Glasgow and Moray meant they would remain in Level 3 restrictions, while the rest of mainland Scotland moved to Level 2.

And speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland on Tuesday, Professor Jason Leitch said: “We will give advice all this week and we will be speaking to the First Minister and her cabinet later in the week – and they will decide on Thursday or Friday what to do with the two that are in Level 3 and any that might have to move.”

The First Minister is expected to give a briefing at around noon.

As hinted by the national clinical director, there are some areas who may have to be pushed back into tougher restrictions.

New figures show East Renfrewshire has overtaken Glasgow as the country’s Covid hotspot.

The rate of cases in East Renfrewshire has risen to 118.3 per 100,000 in the seven days to May 17, though the area remains in Level 2 of the Scottish Government’s coronavirus restriction levels.

This has pushed it ahead of Glasgow, which saw case rates rise to 112.1 per 100,000 people in the seven days to May 17.

Dr Christine Tait-Burkard, a research fellow in the department of infection and immunity at the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute, said that putting East Renfrewshire back into Level 3 would “certainly slow down the outbreak quicker”.

You can now request a record of your coronavirus vaccination status.



ℹ If you're planning to travel abroad, some countries may require this for entry.



Read more ➡ https://t.co/6zC1SinJyo



Coronavirus hasn’t gone away.



Think before committing to non-essential travel abroad. pic.twitter.com/UV1pI6shMG — Scottish Government (@scotgov) May 20, 2021

Asked whether the area should move up a level, she said: “It’s a very difficult decision at the moment and, we can probably compare this to Bolton down in England, where cases are now at 300 per 100,000, so they are about three times without measures in place.

“So, clearly, it means the outbreak in Glasgow is slowing down faster in that Level 3, and surge testing does work in slowing down that really big moving lorry a bit quicker, and that’s pretty much what we have to think about.”

Dr Tait-Burkard added: “It’s possible it’s going to go into Level 3, East Renfrewshire, it’s also very likely Moray is actually going down to Level 2 on the other hand, so that tells us surge testing does work and we can get these outbreaks under control easier than we were able to last year.”

Case rates in Moray fell to 36.5 per 100,000 people in the seven days to May 17.

