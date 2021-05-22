WE have written in this slot before that the role of newspapers is not just to inform and entertain, but to be a force for good. We have a responsibility to try to help our readers and communities tackle the issues that affect them most.

Last month we talked about our Fair Dementia campaign, which successfully fought against the injustice of patients with advance dementia being forced to foot the bill for end-of-life medical care.

That was a campaign that affected a great many of our readers; our latest concerns each and every one of us, our children, and grandchildren and beyond – the fight against climate change.

The eyes of the world will be on Scotland in November, when Glasgow hosts COP26. It affords the 197 participating nations a vital opportunity to unite against this universal threat, with Scotland poised to lead from the front as an inspiring example of a small country punching well above its weight when it comes to ushering in a carbon-free future. The Herald has been a passionate advocate of this aim – since 2018 we have carried, under the banner Climate for Change, a host of reports aimed at highlighting the issues facing the nation.

The impact of efforts to reduce carbon emissions will be our generation’s legacy for the ages, and now we want to underline our commitment to the task of chronicling the journey to net zero.

In Scotland we are fortunate to have an abundance of shining examples of collaboration and innovation at grass roots level in our local communities, through our schools and universities, charities and industry-leading organisations. However, in most cases, these stories remain untold to the wider public.

We are now appealing for businesses, organisations and individuals – including community groups and charities – to take part in a new campaign, 100 Days of Hope, which will culminate with the publication of an official Declaration of Hope. This document, detailing the stories of all who took part, will then be passed on to the hosts of the next COP summit, which will be in Africa. Each week, Tuesday-Saturday, we will showcase the efforts of the organisations and individuals who are helping to usher in a carbon-free Scotland.

Herald business team manager Stephen McTaggart, who conceived the campaign, says: “100 Days of Hope is a celebration of how far Scotland has come, telling the story of a journey that will hopefully serve as a shining light to the rest of the world on how we have committed to a more sustainable future.”

Businesses, organisations, social enterprises, campaigners, charities and individuals who want to tell their “climate journey” stories should email cop26@heraldandtimes.co.uk.

It’s time to support our local – and global – heroes.