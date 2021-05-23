Glasgow City and the City of Edinburgh has the lowest percentage of people vaccinated in Scotland

According to Scottish government data, 57.4% of people in Glasgow City have had their first dose of the Covid vaccine, and in City of Edinburgh 54.7% have received theirs.

However, areas with a large population have vaccinated higher numbers of people but rates per population are lower on average.

The Shetland Islands have given 90% of their population the first dose of the vaccine, and 50.6% have received their second dose.

As of May 21, 3,063,648 people had received their first dose of the vaccine, while 1,742,072 people had received their second dose.

Check your local authority: