Glasgow City and the City of Edinburgh has the lowest percentage of people vaccinated in Scotland.
According to Scottish government data, 57.4% of people in Glasgow City have had their first dose of the Covid vaccine, and in City of Edinburgh 54.7% have received theirs.
However, areas with a large population have vaccinated higher numbers of people but rates per population are lower on average.
The Shetland Islands have given 90% of their population the first dose of the vaccine, and 50.6% have received their second dose.
As of May 21, 3,063,648 people had received their first dose of the vaccine, while 1,742,072 people had received their second dose.
