Glasgow has "not yet turned a corner" and will remain in Level Three for a further week.

The city will be the only council area in Scotland still subject to Level Three restrictions from tomorrow, with Moray set to move into Level Two from midnight while East Renfrewshire remains at Level Two despite its case rate overtaking Glasgow.

The latest data shows that seven-day incidence of the virus in East Renfrewshire had reached 118 per 100,000, compared to 112 per 100,000 in Glasgow.

However, Nicola Sturgeon said the data indicated that infections in East Renfrewshire were being driven by "specific household clusters" compared to the widespread community transmission being found in the southside of Glasgow.

The First Minister said extensive public health interventions including increased testing, vaccinations and enhanced contact tracing had been targeted to the worst affected parts of the city in the G41 and G42 postcodes which form the bulk of her own constituency, but this had not yet suppressed the outbreak.

She said: "Despite all of the efforts over the past 10 days, cases are still rising in Glasgow and we are fairly certain that the increase is being driven by the April-02 variant.

"Last week, to give you some context, we were seeing 71 new cases for every 100,000 of the population; that's now risen as of this moment in time to 112.

"That increase will be partly due to the fact there being more testing but the percentage of positive tests over the past week has also increased from 3.1% to 4%. So, in summary, we don't think we have turned a corner yet in Glasgow."

Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government "needs a bit more time to be more confident than we are just now that vaccination will stop the rising case numbers today becoming sharply rising hospital and severe illness numbers in a couple of weeks from now".

She added: "Regrettably, I can confirm that Glasgow will stay in Level Three for a further week at this stage.

"I know how unwelcome this will be for individuals and businesses but a I genuinely hope it will not be for too much longer."

On East Renfrewshire, Ms Sturgeon said there had been just 17 cases of Covid detected in the area yesterday compared to 166 in Glasgow.

"More importantly, many more of the cases that have been reported in East Renfrewshire can be traced to specific household clusters than in Glasgow where transmission appears to be much more widespread."