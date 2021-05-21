The Scottish Greens have announced the key roles that their MSPs will take on in the next session of the Parliament, from the constitution to culture and external affairs.

Co-leader Patrick Harvie has been tasked with speaking for the party on the key issues of the constitution and the case for a second independence referendum.

The party, which secured its best-ever result in the Holyrood elections, confirmed Harvie would be its spokesman for finance and the constitution.

Meanwhile, fellow co-leader Lorna Slater has been made spokeswoman for economic recovery and a green industrial strategy.

This will see her speak on issues including the support for businesses who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and the need for a “just transition” away from oil and gas to more renewable forms of energy.

Slater promised the Scottish Greens will “work constructively in this parliament for a green recovery that leaves no-one behind and tackles the urgent challenge of the climate emergency”.

She stated: “We have our biggest mandate in the history of the Scottish Parliament, and a team with talent and expertise to speak on behalf of our movement and secure the pro-independence majority.”

Additionally, Ross Greer remains the party’s spokesman for education, with his brief also including culture and external affairs.

Meanwhile, another returning MSP Mark Ruskell will speak for the party on the issues of the environment, climate and transport.

Of the other new MSPs, Ariane Burgess becomes the spokeswoman for communities, land reform, housing and rural affairs; Gillian Mackay will speak on health and social care; and Maggie Chapman will be the spokeswoman for justice, equality and human rights.