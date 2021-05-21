A police officer has been fined for breaching coronavirus rules after he was spotted in images among thousands of Rangers fans in Glasgow’s George Square.
Thousands of supporters defied Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings by congregating in the city centre last Saturday, to celebrate the club winning their first Scottish Premiership championship since 2011.
The 23-year-old off duty officer was identified from pictures posted online.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of images circulating online and following inquiries, a 23-year-old man was given a fixed-penalty notice for breaching coronavirus regulations.
“The circumstances will be considered by the professional standards department.”
Five police officers were injured amid the disorder and 28 arrests were made at the time.
George Square was left strewn with hundreds of broken bottles, plastic bags and spent flares - after celebrations turned to violence and flag-draped fans were seen attacking each other and launching bollards and other missiles at riot police.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon condemned the “disgraceful scenes”.
She tweeted: “To say I’m utterly disgusted by the Rangers fans who rampaged through the city would be an understatement.”
1/ I’m understandably inundated with messages about y’day’s disgraceful scenes in Glasgow. Police still have a job to do, which restrains my comments to some extent - but to say I’m utterly disgusted by the Rangers fans who rampaged through the city would be an understatement...— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 16, 2021
