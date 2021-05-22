The latest weekly coronavirus figures have been released, highlighting hotspots of Covid-19 per 100,000 of the population and the risk in each neighbourhood.

Scotland had 2,134 positive cases between May 12 and May 18, which was 39.1 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 1.6%.

This is significantly higher than last week when Scotland had 1,640 positive cases, which was 30 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 1.4%.

Pollokshields West in Glasgow City had the most Covid cases in Scotland, with 51 people testing positive from a population of 4,662.

The council area with the most cases of Covid-19 is Glasgow City with 776 positive cases, which works out at 122.6 per 100,000 people.

No place in Scotland had zero cases of Covid-19 over this seven-day period.