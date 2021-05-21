More than 400 fresh cases of coronavirus have been identified in Scotland in the past 24 hours, for the second day running.
Scottish Government statistics have revealed that 414 positive coronavirus tests have been recorded since Thursday - following yesterday's total of 432.
This is the second time since the beginning of April daily cases have broken the 400 figure, and follows weeks which saw the number of positive results falling.
However, there were no new deaths of someone who tested positive for the disease within the past 28 days has been registered, meaning the death toll under this measure remains 7,664.
Separate figures from National Records of Scotland, which count the number where Covid-19 was mentioned on a death certificate, put the toll at 10,109 as of 16 May.
Out of the 23,508 new tests which that reported results, 1.9 were positive, lower than the 5% the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes indicates a pandemic is coming under control.
According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 3,082,251 first doses, while 1,769,040 have received a second.
A total of 81 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, while four are in intensive care.
