ITS intention was to create a place for people to remember and reflect following the loss of loved ones to covid and for those affected by the pandemic.

Twelve months on since The Herald initiated and led the campaign for a memorial sadly many more lives have been lost to the virus which also left people with the effects of long covid.

Our hope was to bring people together whether they had been bereaved, were recovering from the virus or simply needed time to come to terms with adapting to life during unprecedented circumstances.

We recognised a need to involve and include people which is why we wanted to commission an artist to lead a research and engagement process to help create a fitting tribute which could go on to have ripple affect across Scotland.

Read more: Covid a year on: Family support group launched to help bereaved in unprecedented times

Renowned Scottish artist Alec Finlay has been appointed to lead the project through this significant next stage of the campaign to create Scotland’s covid memorial in the grounds of Glasgow’s Pollok Country Park.

Artist Alec Finlay who has been appointed to lead the artistic engagement process for the memorial with Lucy Richards who will also be working on the project. Picture by Stewart Attwood.

Mr Finlay brings a wealth of experience having worked on previous public art projects which also touch on a sensitive nature and having had covid himself he is all to aware of the impact this devastating virus has had on people’s lives. His project team includes Lucy Richards, inclusive designer, and writer Ken Cockburn.

“I felt excited and calm when I was asked to take this on,” said the Edinburgh-based artist whose previous work includes similar commissions, such as the National Organ and Tissue Donor Memorial. “It is a very daunting commission in terms of its historic importance because of the pandemic and I really feel The Herald has found the right site. Pollok Park is the perfect site and there is also a satellite concept which is really exciting - the idea of a memorial that is in lots of places has no equivalent.

“I had quite a difficult life, becoming ill with ME at the age of 21, but it gave me a skills set in empathy, creativity and adaptation and when I saw the opportunity I thought I want to do to that. Having long covid and only being able to walk 150 metres, I know the impact of this and I want people with long covid to see that someone can still achieve.”

In the coming weeks Mr Finlay will be reaching out to communities and individuals affected by the pandemic to gather thoughts and feelings and will be hosting workshops.

Glasgow City Council stepped forward with the offer Pollok Country Park as the location for the memorial

Donald Martin, editor-in-chief of The Herald, said having Mr Finlay and his team join the memorial campaign was a significant step forward.

Mr Martin said: “As we approach the first anniversary of the campaign to create a memorial to Scots lost to covid and a place where people can find solace and comfort, today is an important milestone. We are delighted to have an artist of Mr Finlay’s calibre and experience on board. I am sure he will help us to deliver a memorial that truly reflects what people have gone through during the pandemic and will be a fitting legacy for those to remember for generations to come.”

Read more: Herald memorial garden campaign highlighted by First Minister at Scottish Parliament

Julie Procter, chief executive of outdoor space charity Greenspace Scotland and memorial steering group member, managed the engagement recruitment process.

Mrs Procter said: "The response to the commission was overwhelming and we are grateful to all of the artists for their contributions. Alec Finlay’s proposal resonated so strongly and we felt that in Alec, and his team of Lucy Richards and Ken Cockburn, we had found the right artist."

Just days after the campaign was launched by The Herald, Glasgow City Council came forward with the offer of hosting the memorial in the grounds of the stunning Pollok Country Park.

Connie McCready and Jessica Machon, five, in the grounds of Pollok Country Park. Connie's fiance and Jessica's great uncle Jim Russell died from covid.

A public fund has raised more than £60,000 towards the memorial which include high profile donations and many generous donations from bereaved families and our readers.

Glasgow City Council leaders have been hugely supportive of the campaign and welcomed this next step.

A public fund has so far raised more than £60,000

Lord Provost Philip Braat said: “This the beginning of an exciting project to reach out to people affected by Covid-19 to allow them to influence and shape this important memorial. We are all aware this pandemic has changed our lives. That is precisely why it is imperative that we properly reflect on the myriad of ways it has impacted on our citizens, this city and the world, in a sensitive and meaningful way. It is a memorial that the artist Alec Finlay, rightly, wishes our people to connect and engage with. I am delighted to lend the city’s wholehearted support for this endeavour and urge everyone to participate and get involved to honour those we have lost and those left behind.’’