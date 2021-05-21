Rangers Football Club has launched legal proceedings against "certain individuals" over comments made in the wake of a video surfacing which appeared to show its players using sectarian language while celebrating their club's title win.

Following an announcement by Police Scotland that it's investigation into the video had established “no criminality”, the club released a statement saying it was protecting the reputation of the individuals involved.

The club did not name those being targeted by the legal action, but made reference to people in "senior positions in society", saying they should be cognisant of their influence, responsibility and the consequences of their actions on others.

The clip was circulated online on Saturday after the Glasgow club were awarded the Scottish Premiership trophy for the first time since 2011.

It appeared to show Rangers players and staff using a Sectarian slur during a rowdy singalong at an indoor party.

Rangers players celebrate their title win

The video surfaced as the club was facing widespread condemnation for the behaviour of its fans, after thousands of supporters defied Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings and massed in Glasgow city centre last Saturday after the title win.

Five police officers were injured amid the disorder and 28 arrests were made at the time.

One off-duty police officer is among those who has been fined for breaching coronavirus rules after he was spotted among the crowds at George Square.

The club's statement said: "Rangers welcomes the outcome of the Police Scotland investigation into a video involving some of our players and staff.

"Whilst we were confident that no criminality took place, we recognised that we had a duty to assist Police. Furthermore, given some of the attempts to spread false narratives, we had to protect the reputation of individuals involved.

"This is a stark reminder to those in senior positions within society who should be cognisant of their influence, responsibility and the consequences of their actions on others."

It added: "We can confirm that we have initiated legal proceedings against certain individuals for comments made this week."