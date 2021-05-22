The Eurovision song contest final will take place tonight for the first time in two years after the 2020 final was cancelled.

With a host of restrictions still in place, viewers will once again be able to enjoy the Eurovision song contest.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

What time is the Eurovision Song Contest?

The Eurovision Grand Final will take place on Saturday, May 22nd at 8pm.

What UK channel is the Eurovision Song Contest on?

The Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast on BBC One and will be broadcast till around 11:30pm.

Where is Eurovision 2021 being held?

The Song contest will be held in the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands., the home of the reigning champions after Duncan Laurence won the 2019 final with Arcade.

READ MORE: Eurovision in Edinburgh: Riot police and a brown set

Will there be a live audience?

There will be a crowd of 3,500 at the event with the event being used as a tester event for the return of live audiences in the Netherlands.

UK entry to Eurovision 2021

The UK will be represented by James Newman at the 2021 edition.

The older brother of pop star John Newman had been ready to perform the ballad My Last Breath at the 2020 contest before it was cancelled due to the pandemic. He will instead perform Embers, an upbeat dance-pop offering inspired by the end of lockdown, ninth in the running order.

Eurovision betting odds

Italy has been placed as the favourites to win Eurovision 2021, with Malta, France and Ukraine also in the running. France and Italy have favourable running orders.

Who will host Eurovision 2021?

Once again Graham Norton will commentate the BBC coverage. In the arena, beauty vlogger and social media star Nikkie de Jager will be one of the main hosts. She will be hosting the event alongside Chantal Janzen, Jan Smit and Edsilia Rombley.

READ MORE: Mark Smith: Eurovision Song Contest can teach Scotland some lessons

Flo Rida at Eurovision

US rapper Flo Rida will perform for San Marino at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

He will join singer Senhit in the second semi-final of the competition in Rotterdam.

The pair will perform Senhit’s song Adrenalina.

Iceland Eurovision entry

2020 darlings Iceland Daoi og Gagnamagnio had been due to perform their song but had to pull out of performing in the live shows after a positive Covid-19 test.

Their song will remain in the competition and their rehearsal performance, recorded on the stage on May 13, will be shown during the broadcast.

Ireland, Australia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Romania and Slovenia also missed out on a place in Saturday’s final.

Eurovision running order