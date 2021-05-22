Britons will be barred from entering Germany after the country’s Public Health Institute designated the UK as an area of concern, following the spread of the new Indian variant.
From midnight on Sunday, May 23, people travelling to Germany from Great Britain and Northern Ireland may only enter the country if they are German citizens or residents.
Spouses and children under 18 of a German citizen or resident can also enter, as long as they are travelling together as a household.
Exceptions include urgent humanitarian reasons, such as an immediate family bereavement, however, UK travellers must quarantine for two weeks on arrival, even if they test negative for the virus.
People who are only transferring from one flight to another will still be allowed in as long as they remain in the airport transit area.
In Germany, authorities have started easing coronavirus restrictions.
While Brits are banned from travelling there, the locals are now allowed to meet up with friends and family at outdoor venues.
Germany had already lifted curfews and quarantine rules on people who were fully vaccinated or had recovered from the virus, as well as the obligation to provide a negative test result to access shops and other services.
The move comes after Spain lifted travel restrictions on British visitors, with the country’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez saying Spain will be “delighted, extremely delighted” to receive British tourists again.
Spain is lifting its restrictions on travellers from the United Kingdom beginning on Monday.
Germany and Spain are both on the Government’s amber list, meaning travellers must quarantine at home for 10 days and take a pre-departure test and two post-arrival tests.
