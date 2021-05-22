Scotland’s leading creative industries conference has announced a “superb” line-up of speakers headlining its second digital version of the event in June, including a Scots award-winning fashion designer and Black Sabbath’s tour manager.

XpoNorth 2021 will see a rich panel of speakers from creative, digital and heritage sectors, like Outlander’s producer, Michael Wilson, a TV historian, as well as an international rugby star turned artist, while a Highlands-based indie band will wrap up the event with a live performance.

‘New ways of working and storytelling’ is the theme of this year’s event, which will take place across two days, on June 16 and 17, and will go ahead in an interactive digital format for the second time since the pandemic halted all mass events last year.

XpoNorth is at the heart of the Highlands and Islands creative economy, and this year’s conference will open with breath-taking landscape scenes from across the region which organisers say will evoke a “true sense of place” and transport attendees to the area.

Alex Smith, Project Manager at XpoNorth, said, “Last year, our first digital edition of the conference was attended by over 6,000 people making it Scotland’s largest conference at the time.

“With the superb calibre of speakers we’ve got lined up for this year coupled with much improved interactivity and a wider scope of sessions incorporating wellbeing and practical business support, I have no doubt this year’s conference will be our best attended yet.”

He added: “The opportunities available to learn from some of the best in the creative business, network with peers and unite to discuss new ways of working in this period of accelerated change is not to be missed.

“I urge everyone in the creative industries from those just starting out to industry veterans to join us.”

Music industry pioneer Kim Hawes who, as one of the first female tour managers toured with some of the most notorious rock bands including Black Sabbath and Motorhead, will be one of the speakers.

Now an author, she is also an educator and life coach helping others achieve their goals within the music industry.

Patrick Grant is the director of bespoke tailors, Norton & Sons of Saville Row. He has also been a judge on The Great British Sewing Bee and has been recognised at the British Fashion Awards for his work.

The digital audience will also hear from historian and broadcaster Professor Kate Williams, who will discuss the joys and challenges of writing historical fact and fiction.

A specialist in modern history, royal and constitutional affairs, Williams has presented and contributed to many historical TV shows, including BBC 2’s Young Victoria and Inside Versailles.

Former international rugby star turned theatre, TV, radio and drama producer, Edward Crozier, will also speak about his experiences of switching from competitive sport to the creative industries.

The two-day event will conclude with a live performance by award-winning indie-folk band Elephant Sessions at the Ironworks in Inverness on June 17.

Talking about their involvement, Alasdair Taylor, from Elephant Sessions, said: “The band is originally from Inverness and the surrounding area.

“We have grown up attending XpoNorth over the years and know how important the creative industry is to the Highlands."

He added: "There’s a thriving music scene up here with some amazing festivals and venues like the Ironworks which are such a great asset to the area. We are buzzing to be involved!”

Delivered via the XpoNorth app, the conference will offer dedicated training spaces, networking opportunities, specialist advice sessions and a focus on wellbeing and mindfulness.

New for this year will be the addition of digital trade stands, and applications are now open for companies looking to take a virtual space at the conference.

You can register to attend the conference, find out about trade stand applications, and keep up with the latest news on the XpoNorth website.