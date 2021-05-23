Tributes have been paid to the “kind and compassionate” Barra teenager who was killed in the Manchester arena terror atrocity at the age of 14.

Eilidh Macleod was fatally injured along with 21 others on May 22, 2017, when the suicide bomber Salman Abedi targeted music fans at an Ariana Grande concert.

The Eilidh Macleod Memorial Trust was later set up to provide grants for music tuition, in recognition of her talent as a piper.

A memorial sculpture has also been created that will take pride of place in Vatersay, where the family live.

In a statement the Trust said: “The fun, energy and compassion that was ever-present with Eilidh is missing in our lives and we are the poorer for it.

“This is especially true over the last year, when we would have benefitted from a healthy dose of Eilidh’s laugh, kindness and humour.

“But while we are hurting for the loss of Eilidh, nothing will ever take away the memories of her and the times so many of us got to spend in her company.

“Memories of Eilidh’s infectious laugh and wit, her kind and gentle outlook on life and her friendly demeanour will always help ease the sadness of her passing."

Eilidh's friend Laura MacIntyre survived the blast but was badly injured.

Suzanne White said on behalf of the trust: “Nothing will ever extinguish the compassion and warm glow that radiated from Eilidh.

“Eilidh’s zest for life and friendship is something we can all learn from.”

The trust said it was a testament to Eilidh that funds had continued to be raised through the pandemic to support young musicians.

The charity is inviting groups to apply for support in the latest round of grants.