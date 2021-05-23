The lead singer of Eurovision winners Maneskin has denied suggestions he was taking drugs during the broadcast.
Damiano David from the Italian band said he did not take drugs and refuted the idea he was taking cocaine.
The singer was caught on camera bending down during the broadcast.
It comes after footage began circulating online showing Maneskin singer Damiano David bending towards the table leading many to speculate that he was using cocaine.
Maneskin took the top prize with Zitti e buoni scoring 524 points, ahead of French entry Voila by Barbara Pravi and Gjon’s Tears’ song Tout l’Univers which came third.
When asked about the incident during a press conference, Damiano said: “Thomas (guitarist Thomas Raggi) broke a glass … I don’t use drugs, please guys, do not say that.
“Don’t say that really. No cocaine please, do not say that.”
The band then posted a statement on their Instagram stories saying: ‘We are really shocked about what some people are saying Damiano doing drugs.
‘We really are against drugs and we never used cocaine. We are ready to get tested, cause we have nothing to hide. We are here to play music and we are so happy about our Eurovision win and we wanna thank everyone for supporting us.’ ‘Rock ‘n Roll never dies. We love you,’
