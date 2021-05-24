A decision will be made today whether to allow plans for a major spectator fan zone in Glasgow for the upcoming Euro 2020 matches.

Glasgow Life, the organisation that delivers cultural, sporting and learning activities on behalf of Glasgow City Council, has submitted the application and says it is committed to providing Scots with a "Fan Zone experience" that will allow people "be a part of the celebrations".

The Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council will be required to approve the plans, which are currenly being finalised by Glasgow Life.

It's understood a decision on the plans will be made this morning.

Speaking on BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said work has been undertaken to establish a "safe zone", but refused to be drawn on whether the plans would be given the go-ahead.

He told the programme: "That’s an issue that’s being looked at in the course of today, there’s been a lot of good work done in partnership with Glasgow City Council in relation to the establishment of a fan zone.

"Clearly there will be a lot of interest in observing and spectating around the Euro championships, but we have to ensure that is done safely and therefore the work that’s been undertaken to create the fanzone is the best way to enable that to happen if it is to happen at all.

"So the work has been good work, it will create a safe zone and the purpose of it is to create a safe zone – that’s the judgement that is to be arrived at today.

"It’s hoped it can be a safe environment for individuals to spectate and spectate safely."

Details regarding the 'Fan Zone' at Glasgow Green are yet to be released, but it is hoped it will give an opportunity for fans to connect and celebrate after months of restrictions.

It has not been confirmed how long the Fan Zone is hoped to stay in place, but it is understood that it could run for the whole month of the tournament, which will see Scotland play against the Czech Republic, Croatia and England.