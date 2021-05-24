A massive Euro fan zone has been confirmed for Glasgow Green for the entirety of the tournament.

Large screens will be put up within the city park, which can take up to 6000 ticketed spectators each day.

The zone will run for the whole tournament – from June 11 to July 11 – and the tickets will be split between two sessions.

It will be a largely seated venue and will be subject to relevant physical distancing requirements – however organisers say plans for the zone will continue to be monitored in the run up to the tournament given the status of the pandemic.

Councillor David McDonald, Deputy Leader, Glasgow City Council and Chair of Glasgow Life said: “We are delighted that the Scottish Government has given approval for the UEFA EURO 2020 Fan Zone at Glasgow Green to take place, subject to the status of the pandemic nearer the tournament, hopefully enabling the city to play its part in the wider event celebrations.

“We aim to create a welcoming venue where all aspects of the football tournament, sport activities, culture, health and wellbeing activities, and an array of food and drink can be enjoyed by football fans and families alike in a COVID secure environment.

“The event will provide significant international profile for Scotland on the global stage with iconic broadcast and media images from Hampden Park and across the city reaching estimated audiences of more than one billion.

“But perhaps most importantly, it will bring vibrancy back to the city and provide an opportunity for the people of Scotland to come together once again, as well as providing a welcome boost for businesses.”

Tickets for all match sessions are free of charge and are available to book from tomorrow, Tuesday May 25, through the Euro 2020 Glasgow website here.

On days when there are no matches, the Fan Zone will host an outdoor cultural programme. Details will be announced shortly, including where ticket charges will apply for selected performances.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA Chief Executive: “After confirmation that we can accommodate approximately 12,000 at Hampden Park for the stadium’s four UEFA EURO 2020 matches – including Scotland’s ‘home’ games against Czech Republic and Croatia – this is further good news for Scotland supporters and everyone who wants to experience the atmosphere of a major tournament, co-hosted here in Glasgow.

“While we have had to adapt to life under COVID-19 restrictions, the approval to have a Fan Zone at Glasgow Green throughout the tournament will ensure more people can experience UEFA EURO 2020 and, hopefully, celebrate some momentous Scotland results.

“I would urge fans who do not have match tickets, including for the match against England at Wembley, to utilise the Fan Zone in Glasgow and enjoy the UEFA EURO 2020 experience safely.”

It comes following news last month that around 12,000 fans will be allowed to attend the Euro matches at Hampden Park.

Steve Clarke’s side take on the Czech Republic on June 14 at 2pm. They later face England at Wembley on June 18 at 8pm, before their last group match against Croatia back at Hampden on June 22 at 8pm.

Paul Bush, Director of Events at VisitScotland, said: “The approval of the Fan Zone alongside permission for spectators to attend matches at Hampden Park for the UEFA EURO 2020 matches is significant for Glasgow and Scotland as we prepare to host the Championship for the first time.

“The Fan Zone will help generate further excitement across Scotland, enabling supporters to engage with the UEFA EURO 2020 Championship as one of 11 host cities, while also being a key milestone in the return of major events and the recovery of the sector from the COVID-19 pandemic.”