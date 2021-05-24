AROUND half of people booked to get their Covid jag in Glasgow's main mass vaccination centre failed to turn up over the weekend, according to reports.

BBC Scotland is reporting that a "considerable number" of people did not show up for appointments at the SSE Hydro on Saturday and Sunday.

It is understood that this averaged out to around half of all appointments being missed over the two days, with "fewer than half" of those with appointments on Saturday arriving to be vaccinated.

A little over half of those with appointments are said to have been vaccinated on Sunday.

The Hydro, which replaced the Louisa Jordan as the city's main vaccination hub in April, has a minimum capacity to vaccinate 4000 people per day but this can be ramped up to 10,000 per day.

There are no published figures on rates of 'no-shows' across Scotland or by local authority area.

It is unclear why attendance should have fallen but there have been recent reports of people cancelling appointments because they did not want to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been linked to rare blood clots.

Guidance now recommends that people under-40 be given the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines instead because the risk of developing a blood clot - though extremely small - outweighed their probability of becoming seriously ill as a result of coronavirus infection.

Glasgow is currently the only area of Scotland still subject to Level Three Covid restrictions, which ban the serving of alcohol indoors or gatherings inside people's homes, due to fears over the fast-spreading 'Indian' variant believed to be driving a surge in cases in the south of the city.

Glasgow's overall seven-day case rate is the highest in Scotland, at 133.3 per 100,000, up from 94.8 a week ago. Test positivity is currently 4.1 per cent.

Research from Public Health England released on Saturday reveals that both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are only 33% effective at preventing symptomatic infections caused by the Indian variant three weeks after the first dose.

This compared with 50% effectiveness against the Kent variant.

Protection rose to 88% with the Pfizer vaccine two weeks after the second dose in relation to the Indian variant, and 60% two weeks after a second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

This was slightly lower compared to the protection against the Kent variant - at 93% and 66% respectively with the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

It is thought that the numbers could be lower for the AstraZeneca vaccine as, in England, it was primarily given to vulnerable elderly people in care homes whereas younger priority groups, such as healthcare workers, were more likely to have been given the Pfizer vaccine.

Both vaccines are still expected to offer high protection against severe Covid disease, however, although data is still being gathered on this.

In Scotland as a whole, around 41% of adults have had both vaccine doses so far, but this ranges from a high of 62.7% in the Western Isles to a low of 31.1% in Glasgow City.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said on Sunday that the Scottish Government will be closely monitoring any increases in intensive care admissions in the Glasgow area this week in order to decide whether restrictions could be lifted.

As of Friday, there were 41 people in hospital in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde region with recently diagnosed Covid, up from 21 last Sunday.

However, there were only four Covid patients in intensive care across Scotland as a whole.