Police investigating a serious assault in Glasgow's George Square on the day it was taken over by celebrating Rangers fans have released images of a man they believe could help with their inquries.
The man captured on CCTV is described as being white, with short fair hair and a heavy build.
He was wearing a light grey hoodie, black combat trousers and blue trainers, and was also carrying a white plastic bag.
Despite being warned against public gatherings because of the pandemic, thousands of supporters marched from Ibrox Stadium to George Square, where flares were set off and missiles thrown.
Five police officers were injured and 28 people arrested as crowds were dispersed due to "rising disorder".
Police move in amid 'rising disorder'
Police Scotland said "many more arrests would follow" what it described as "disgraceful" scenes.
Detective Constable Leigh-Ann Sutherland, of Helen Street Police Station, said: “There was a large crowd gathered in George Square at the time of this assault and I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.
“The man in the image, or anyone who can help with enquiries is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1055 of Saturday, 15 May, 2021.
"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
