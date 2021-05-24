There will be a “very long transition” for farmers to adjust to competition from Australia under the terms of the proposed free trade deal, Liz Truss has said.

The International Trade Secretary said she is “fully confident” that British agriculture will be able to compete when the expected deal is signed with Canberra.

She indicated that tariff-free and quota-free trade will be allowed under the deal following reports of a Cabinet rift over the protections that will be offered for British farmers.

Ms Truss told LBC Radio: “UK beef is very competitive and we are already exporting it to markets around the world.

“So I am fully confident that our farmers will be able to compete.

“Currently the EU have tariff-free, quota-free access to the UK and they are a much bigger beef producer than Australia so we already import over 200,000 tonnes of beef from the EU.

“So what we are talking about is, in the long term – so this is not going to happen quickly, there will be a very long transition period – allowing Australia the same kind of access the EU already has.”

Officials have stressed that any changes to the tariff regime will be phased in over a period of up to 15 years, giving farmers time to adapt to the new trading conditions.

However, that has done little to allay the concerns of farmers who fear they could be wiped out if there is complete trade liberalisation.

They received support from Environment Secretary George Eustice, who is concerned about the impact on farmers, and Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove, who is concerned it could fuel demands for Scottish and Welsh independence.

The deadlock in Government was finally broken at a meeting last week of senior ministers when Prime Minister Boris Johnson came down in favour of a deal.

Ms Truss said a deal with Australia will open the doors to the wider Asia-Pacific region “where prices are higher for products like beef and lamb” and “this is an overall opportunity for British farmers”.

In response to concerns about standards, she said: “We have banned hormone-injected beef. Hormone-injected beef will not be allowed in the UK, full stop.”

Shadow international trade secretary Emily Thornberry urged Ms Truss to come to Parliament to face questions about the offer she has made to Australia and what it will mean for farmers.

“The first proper debate on this deal should not take place only after it has been signed,” she said.