Max Mosley, the ex-FIA president has died aged 81.

Mosley had been suffering from cancer.

Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone confirmed the news. He told the BBC: "It’s like losing family, like losing a brother, Max and I."

"He did, a lot of good things not just for motorsport, also the (car) industry he was very good in making sure people built cars that were safe."

Mr Mosley was President of the FIA and one of F1’s biggest ever figures making sweeping changes for motorsport safety in the role.

He oversaw the safety reforms in the sport which followed the death of Ayrton Senna at the San Marino Grand Prix in 1994.

He drove in European Formula Two for Brabham and Lotus and was president of the international racing federation (FIA).

He became FIA president in 1993 after serving as FISA president in 1991. He served three terms in the FIA role.

Mosley, who was born in London on April 13, 1940, was the son of 1930s British fascist leader Sir Oswald Mosley.

In 2008 he won a privacy case against the News of the World newspaper after it printed photographs and published video of his involvement in a sadomasochistic sex session.

It was reported by the newspaper as a “sick Nazi orgy” but Justice Eady found no evidence of Nazi themes in his judgement. He also said there was no public interest defence in the clandestine recording of the session.

Mosley senior studied at Oxford University, where he read physics, but later trained as a lawyer and became a barrister whose specialism was patent and trademark law.

He experienced a family tragedy in 2009 when his son Alexander died aged 39. The coroner ruled Alexander’s death was due to non-dependent drug abuse.

Mosley founded a car manufacturing company, March Engineering, and oversaw its legal and commercial affairs from 1969 to 1977.

He became the official legal advisor to the Formula One Constructors’ Association (FOCA) in the mid-70s, and helped draw up a peace agreement between it and FISA, F1’s governing body at the time.