The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reunited in Scotland when Kate joined William for the first time during his tour of the nation.
The couple visited north Lanarkshire to learn about the work of a leading social care charity helping to tackle issues like addiction and mental health and break cycles of crime and addiction.
William and Kate visited Turning Point Scotland’s (TPS) centre in Coatbridge to meet people supported by the organisation’s Turnaround service.
Turnaround delivers targeted programmes to address the complex problem of offending and alcohol and drug misuse which can perpetuate a cycle of reoffending.
During their visit William and Kate also joined a video call with staff and service users from TPS’s Glasgow Overdose Response Team.
The couple were told how the service works to reduce drug-related deaths by providing real-time crisis support for those who have experienced a near-fatal overdose.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment