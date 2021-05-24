BBC bosses are set to be questioned by MPs following Lord Dyson's report into the 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee announced it will hold a one-off session, expected to be in June, to examine questions raised by the report.

It will invite senior BBC management and is also considering seeking evidence from other parties involved in events around the programme and BBC’s internal inquiry into it.

Committee chair Julian Knight said: "We believe the BBC has further questions to answer following last week's report by Lord Dyson and further speculation in the media over the weekend, including views expressed by Martin Bashir himself.

"We want to speak to those who were involved at the time and in the years that followed the screening of this programme, which continues to create headlines more than 25 years on.

"Scrutiny of the BBC has never come at a more critical time for the broadcaster and we will play our part in this in order to examine events and processes, crucial to retaining audiences' trust in the BBC."

The inquiry by Lord Dyson concluded that journalist Martin Bashir had used "deceitful behaviour" to land the world exclusive and an internal BBC investigation a year later had covered it up.

In a statement, the BBC board admitted the failings set out in the 127-page document and said it hoped to ensure the "mistakes of the past" were not repeated.

It will launch a review into the effectiveness of the broadcaster's editorial policies and governance.