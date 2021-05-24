SUSAN Aitken has been urged to distance Glasgow from an SNP councillor’s “Scotland hates the UK” remark.

The council leader was today told to “protect” the city’s reputation after Rhiannon Spear sparked a backlash for comments made during Saturday’s Eurovision final.

Following a last place finish for the UK, the Greater Pollok councillor wrote on Twitter: "It's ok Europe, we hate the United Kingdom too. Love Scotland." The next day, cllr Spear defended her comments before later deleting her account and issuing an apology.

Glasgow Labour leader, Malcolm Cunning, has now written an open letter to cllr Aitken and called on her to distance the city from the "hateful remarks".

He wrote: "When I first became aware of cllr Spear’s controversial Tweet on Sunday morning, I held off from making any comment as I thought there existed the possibility that her statement was an ill-judged attempt at flippancy.

Susan Aitken

"Cllr Spear’s own actions on Sunday morning rather undermined such an explanation.

"I would be grateful if you could advise as to what action you intend to take to protect the reputation of Glasgow City Council and distance the Council from cllr Spear’s hateful remarks."

Cllr Spear currently serves as chair of the city's education committee and has already faced calls to resign from some opponents. The SNP group this evening confirmed it had no intention of removing her from the role.

Cllr Cunning added: "As has been mentioned in almost all the press coverage, cllr Spear serves as convener of the Education, Skills and Early Years City Policy Committee.

"It is hardly surprising that many have questioned whether spouting such intolerance sits comfortably with such a role in the running of our city.

"Over the past couple of weeks, politicians of all political persuasions have been emphasising that Glasgow is an inclusive and welcoming city.

"We have united in condemning those who wish to spread division or hatred based on ethnicity, religious affiliation, national origin or any such characteristic.

"Cllr Spear chose to fly in the face of that common resolve and views hatred of the UK as somehow acceptable when she herself would be amongst the first to condemn any similar prejudice.

The UK's James Newman finished with nul points, the only act to do so during Saturday's final

"As leader of Glasgow City Council I would ask that you make your position, and that of the current SNP administration, abundantly clear."

An SNP Glasgow group spokesman said “Cllr Spear’s comments were intended as a joke during social media’s response to the UK finishing last in the Eurovision Song Contest with no points.

“Whilst most of those who engaged with the Tweet when it was posted on Saturday night recognised it as such, cllr Spear has since apologised for any offence which may have resulted and removed the post.

“We consider this apology and removal of the post an appropriate response from Cllr Spear and will therefore be taking no additional action regarding the positions she holds at the council.“