JEALOUS doesn't even begin to cut it.

Damn you, every one, on yesterday morning's 6am flight from Edinburgh to Faro. I have a very finely curated list of must-visit places and I've always been careful to choose my flights wisely, not wanting to waste carbon footprint or annual leave or money on a holiday for holiday's sake.

Fly me anywhere now, though. I'm desperate to see family in Australia and New Zealand. Zanzibar and the Galapagos and New Orleans still call to me but at this rate I'll happily jet to Edinburgh just for the experience.

Though... just because we can now fly overseas again, should we?

John Swinney said yesterday that travel is still only permitted for essential reasons. When the BBC spoke to passengers preparing to depart for Portugal they listed their reasons as a reward after a year of studying; that it's "always nice" to get a bit of sunshine; and after a year of restrictions, travel is "well deserved".

A passenger checks into her flight in Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Fair enough. "Essential" is a term open to interpretation. For some, a wedding is essential. For others, more pragmatic others, a wedding is possibly the least essential event you could dream up.

A last visit to someone ill; a meeting with a new infant - these are unarguably essential.

A holiday for holiday's sake takes a bit of rhetoric round about to justify it, but you can justify a holiday after 14 months of pandemic restrictions without too much heavy lifting.

Looking at the green light travel options I'm pleased to Australia and New Zealand on the green list, for personal reasons, but they won't let us in. Good luck finding a straightforward route to the South Georgia and Sandwich Islands - I suspect many would have to Google them first.

St Helena, Tristan de Cunha and Ascension Island are fairly outre choices as well. My friend Janet went to St Helena a few years ago. She had a lovely time but the trip involved an RAF troop carrier and a voyage on the last remaining Royal Mail Ship.

So options are limited for green lights. Last week a flight left England for Spain and, on arrival, those who were there for a holiday were put on another flight and sent home again. Amber gambling might not be wise.

Holidaymakers disembarking from their London Gatwick flight in Madeira Picture: Tom Pilgrim/PA Wire

How to decide whether to fly. The Scottish Government advice, as described, is to avoid overseas travel. Yesterday, Dr Jillian Evans, head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme that case numbers are rising again and a third wave is not ruled out.

"It would be far better," she said, "And far safer to do the cautious thing now and plan your summer holiday for next year."

It seems like a lot of buck passing. If people are chided for choosing to go on holiday then they can point to the fact the airlines are selling tickets abroad.

If the airlines are pulled up for the fact they are selling tickets abroad they can point to the government, which has given the green light for them to go ahead.

If there's condemnation on the government for encouraging overseas travel then - get out of jail free - they can point right back to the people making the choice to go and say it's all about personal responsibility.

The first holiday and leisure flight pushes off for take-off at Gatwick Airport Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

It feels like a blame game in the style of pass the parcel.

It's hard to blame airlines for laying on flights to holiday destinations. The industry has been devastated by coronavirus - along with airports - and is looking at years of recovery ahead. Of course the travel industry is going to restart as soon as it can.

This disconnect between the Scottish and UK governments is jarring also - caution here and encouragement there.

Is leaving people to exercise common sense on this issue the best way forward in lockdown easing, particularly when those in charge can't decide?

Doors are already cross checked and to manual so we can but hope for a safe landing on the other side.