More than five million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hailed the "fantastic milestone" as she delivered a televised briefing on the state of the pandemic in Scotland.

She said that during the past 24 hours, a total of 318 fresh cases of coronavirus have been identified, five more than on Monday.

During that time there were also two deaths of someone who tested positive for the disease within the past 28 days, meaning the death toll under this measure is now 7,666.

The First Minister offered her condolances to the families of those affected.

Separate figures from National Records of Scotland, which count the number where Covid-19 was mentioned on a death certificate, put the toll at 10,109 as of 16 May.

Out of the new tests which that reported results, two per cent were positive, lower than the 5% the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes indicates a pandemic is coming under control.

This is a fall from Monday's test positivity rate of 2.8%.

According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 3,138366 first doses, while 1881214 people have received a second, taking the overall total to more than five million.

A total of 97 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, while six are in intensive care.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed 16,421 people had received their first dose of the vaccine on Monday, while 29,035 Scots were given their second dose.

With the total number of doses of vaccine being given now topping five million, the First Minister said this was a “fantastic milestone” and also a “massive logistical achievement for all of our vaccination teams across the country”.