AN investigation has been launched after fans complained that Euro 2020 Glasgow Green fan zone tickets were sold out before the official sale time.

The Scottish government approved the fan zone in Glasgow which can hold up to 6,000 football supporters per day during Euro 2020 matches.

The zone be created on Glasgow Green is to be open for the 31 days of the tournament from 11 June.

Organisers said there would be a "festival atmosphere" with food, drinks and activities as well as screenings of all games.

Tickets were advertised for general sale from 10am on Tuesday, but fans have bombarded social media with complaints that the tickets were sold out before they were supposed to be available.

Some of the Tartan Army reported being able to get tickets before 8.30am.

One fan complained online to the organisers saying: "Shocking that we were told tickets for the fan zone went live at 10am but to find out they sold out at 8.30am."

A Tweet shared on the Glasgow Euro 2020 Twitter account now says: "We are aware of an issue that has arisen with the ‘go live’ time for the UEFA EURO 2020 Glasgow Fan Zone tickets scheduled for 10:00hrs today (25 May 2021) on http://euro2020.scottishfa.co.uk.

"We are investigating this as a matter of urgency and will issue a further statement in due course."

One fan Chris Cowden said: "Tickets need to resold at the advertised time to give all a fair chance. Don't understand why more than one fan zone couldn't be organised. There are plenty of open spaces in Glasgow, and the rest of the country for that matter."

Another fan Paul Ford said: "I was up since seven, I'm not going to log on to a site when they already told us the sale time is 10am. I went on at 9.55am, tried at 10 on the button but sold out. That's not our problem, that's the sales people. Null and void the lot."

The fan zones will be ticketed and subject to physical distancing rules.

The tournament's Local Organising Structure (LOS) in Glasgow said the fan zone would be split between two sessions and would be a "largely seated" venue.

Went on at 09:59 and all the Scotland tickets were already sold out? It was advertised for 10am, that’s misleading marketing 😞😞 why did that happen? I am all for first come first served but not hours before the release time!! #euro2020 @ScottishFA @EURO2020 — joanne (@j09sim) May 25, 2021

It is expected that large screens will show matches and a 10m "festival tower" will show sporting, cultural and digital content.

People attending will be encouraged to take part in football matches and other sports activities.

Tickets are free, however an "outdoor cultural programme" is expected to be announced for days when there are no matches and charges may apply to certain performances.