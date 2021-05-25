AN independent Scotland would consider decriminalising drugs for personal use under radical plans put forward by the SNP.

A new report also proposes removing the dependence on council tax and business rates and introducing a land value tax.

Elsewhere, it said eradicating poverty will "help to unlock our economic potential".

The Scottish Tories said the "wish-list" was "not remotely credible".

The Social Justice and Fairness Commission was set up by Nicola Sturgeon in 2019 to "present a route map for delivering a fairer Scotland".

The SNP said it is "not a predetermined list of policy decisions for an independent Scotland" but rather a "model for inclusive decision-making" and "offers a conversation starter".

It was led by MSPs Shona Robison, who is Scotland's Social Justice Secretary, and Neil Gray.

The report calls for a "fresh approach" to supporting those living with drug addiction.

It said: "Transformational change that is long-lasting and successful needs to be rooted in consensus.

"We would therefore propose utilisation of a Citizens’ Assembly to look at issues such as decriminalisation for personal use, which we could advance with independence in our efforts to tackle addiction."

It said an independent commission featuring drug users and addicts should also be created to build consensus across political parties and wider society about the drug laws and policies of an independent country.

The report backed trialling safe consumption rooms "with a view to expansion if it proves effective" as part of efforts to address Scotland's drug deaths crisis.

It said tackling poverty should be "the single most important ambition that the Government of an independent Scotland could seek to achieve".

Calling for a "fairer, bespoke approach" to immigration in Scotland, the report argued the UK Government's "pernicious" drive to reduce migration and barriers to entry create insecurity and undermine communities.

Raising issues such as depopulation in some parts of the country, it added: "Its relentless pursuit of a hostile environment is inhumane and ineffective, and entirely at odds with Scotland's needs."

Instead, the report proposes allowing free movement, with visa schemes that benefit rural and remote areas at risk of depopulation, allowing asylum seekers to work and creating an independent agency to adjudicate on asylum applications.

On tax, the report supports widespread reform of the tax system, with more progressive taxation so higher earners pay more, as well as the greater use of taxes to address the climate emergency.

It also backed a land value tax as part of a reformed property taxation system that could "remove our dependence on council tax, land and buildings transaction tax (LBTT) and non-domestic rates".

Exploring the issue of a universal basic income - a minimum income for everyone without means testing - the report said there are "significant potential advantages" but identifies "practical and complex issues" with the idea, as well as requiring much higher tax levels than exist currently.

Setting out plans for a "democratic renewal", it suggested "agreeing, defining and enshrining our shared values and goals" in a written constitution that sets out the responsibilities of any Government.

Scottish Conservative housing spokesman Miles Briggs said: "This wish-list from the SNP is not remotely credible.

"Their election manifesto wasn't costed and this blueprint for their vision of a future Scotland isn't either.

"It is based on fantasy economics. They simply don't accept the reality that independence would already cost Scottish families thousands of pounds before their plans to spend even more public money."

He added: "This report also talks up a raft of policies that the SNP have the powers at their disposal right now to tackle.

"We've heard it all before from SNP ministers on scrapping or reforming council tax during their 14 years in office.

"It was also Nicola Sturgeon who took her eye off the ball in relation to drug deaths and slashed funding for vital rehabilitation services.

"They don't need drug laws to be devolved to fix that right now.

"The Scottish public deserve the SNP's focus to be on our recovery from Covid, rather than talking up their plans for an independent Scotland."