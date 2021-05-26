A TRUST fund set up from the estate of a late Ayrshire bank manager has made a generous donation to Scotland’s covid memorial campaign.

In the past year we have been humbled by the donations from the public, our readers, businesses and organisations. They have all helped us to raise more than £60,000 towards a memorial in the grounds of Pollok Country Park.

And now the trustees of the John Dodd Scott fund have generously donated £1000 towards The Herald’s campaign.

Mr Scott was a Royal Bank of Scotland manager in Ayr throughout the 1960s and 70s. Originally from Newmilns, East Ayrshire, had saved for many years and when he died trust fund was set up which helps charitable organisations and good causes every year.

Our campaign was highlighted to trustees who decided it would be an appropriate cause to make a donation.

Artist Alec Finlay who has been appointed to lead the artistic engagement process for the memorial. Picture by Stewart Attwood.

Nicholas Kilpatrick, a trustee and administrator of the fund, said: “The memorial campaign was brought to our attention and we felt it was something that we would very much like to support. It is in keeping with some of the funds which Mr Scott supported.

“Many years ago he worked supported local newspapers in Dumfriesshire and gave £3000 to a fund with small amounts given out to worthy causes.

“This past year has been difficult for charities and every year we pay out around £250,000 to organisations, but the trust will be wound up in the next few years when it comes to the end of its set term.”

Donald Martin, editor of The Herald, said they were very grateful to the trustees of Mr Scott’s fund for the donation.

Mr Martin said: “We have been humbled by the many donations we have received in the past 12 months. As the campaign marks its first anniversary we are extremely grateful to the trustees of Mr Scott’s fund for making this generous donation. It will help us to create a fitting memorial to those who lost their lives during the pandemic."

The donation comes just weeks after Margaret Waterton, 64, raised more than £700 through her Virtual Kiltwalk challenge. Mrs Waterton, from Bothwell, South Lanarkshire, lost both her mother and husband to covid in just over six months.

She wanted to raise money for the memorial and visited the proposed site in Pollok Country Park when travel restrictions were lifted.

How to donate to the memorial campaign fund

The campaign began 12 months ago and since then we have raised almost £63,000. It also received the backing of Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, with the Scottish Government donating more than £16,000.

We were generously offered a site in the grounds of Pollok Country Park by the leaders of Glasgow City Council, Lord Provost Philip Braat and Council Leader, Councillor Susan Aitken.

And just days ago we announced we had appointed artist Alec Finlay to help us reach out to people and engage.