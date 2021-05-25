Hundreds of people have turned up to be tested for Covid-19 in one of Scotland's recently-identified hotspots for the virus.

More than 1500 people responded to an appeal to get tested for Covid-19 in the Tullibody area of Clackmannanshire following an increase in the number of positive cases.

Two mobile testing units have been set up and NHS Forth Valley’s Consultant in Public Health, Dr Jennifer Champion, has thanked local people for their response.

The move comes after the area overtook Glasgow and East Renfrewshire to become Scotland's latest virus hotspot with 139.7 cases per 100.000.

During a similar period, Glasgow - which remains the only council area in Level 3 restrictions - recorded 136.8 cases per 100,000.

The average figure across Scotland is 43.9, and the situation prompted Humza Yousaf, the newly appointed Health Secretary, to say the rise in Clackmannanshire is causing "concern".

Dr Champion said the decision to offer PCR testing was to try to prevent the new variant, first detected in India, from spreading more widely in the local community and avoid the need for more prolonged or additional control measures.

Dr Champion said: “We’ve had a fantastic response from the local community over the last few days and I’d urge anyone who has not yet been tested to go along to one of the two local testing units which will remain in place until Saturday 29th May 2021.

“The widespread testing has helped identify a number of positive cases in individuals and families who are now self-isolating which will prevent further spread and help us bring this outbreak under control.

"There are early signs that the rates are starting to level off which is good news however there is no room for complacency and are to continuing to monitor the situation closely.”

NHS Forth Valley is working with Clackmannanshire Council, Public Health Scotland and the Scottish Government to manage the local outbreak in Tullibody.

Three local primary schools and a nursery in Tullibody moved to online learning last week after a number of local pupils and staff tested positive and links were identified with outbreaks in the Glasgow city area.

In addition to enhanced isolation measures and widespread community testing, targeted work is being carried out to increase vaccination rates locally.

Clackmannanshire Council Leader Cllr Ellen Forson said: “The Council is working closely with NHS Forth Valley to follow the public health advice to help deal with this outbreak which is concentrated in Tullibody.

“It’s important to remember that the situation and advice we are asked to follow is evolving as we learn more about the variants that are emerging, and can depend on individual factors. So it’s really important that if you are contacted by Test & Protect you follow the specific advice that you are given, as this may differ from that given to other people.

“I am very pleased to see the great response of the community of Tullibody in coming forward for testing and vaccination. I would encourage everyone to keep this response going in the days ahead, to help protect our families and neighbours. Testing is available at two sites at Tullibody Campus and Banchory Primary School until Saturday 29th May.”