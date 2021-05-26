Legal aid solicitors will meet with the Scottish Government later this week to discuss options to improve a controversial Coronavirus fund which has seen just a third of the money pledged by ministers paid out to struggling firms.

The resilience fund, set up to help legal aid lawyers cope financially following the downturn in court work over the last year, has paid out just £2.3 million of its £9m.

The lack of payment to firms has sparked widespread anger among the profession, resulting in protest action at courts throughout Scotland last Monday.

The Scottish Government has now drawn up options to ensure the fund gets to those who need it, including the possibility of adjusting the scheme’s criteria so that more firms receive a grant.

A statement on the Law Society of Scotland’s website said: “The first option now presented would adjust the criteria previously applied by using actual instead of projected business levels for the latter part of the reference period, and applying a 10% discount to the projected value of business started in 2020-21 to reflect uncertainties of outcome.

“It is said that this would increase the number of assessed grants from 94 to 128, and the total paid out from £2.3m to £4m. But it would not assist firms who did not previously apply, and would still leave many who applied without an award.”

The other proposals - outlined in an options paper - include a new fund being set up to distribute the remainder of the funds available, as well as a planned 5 per cent increase in legal aid fees being brought forward by six months.

The Law Society added: “The paper, available on the Glasgow Bar Association website, was discussed at a meeting last week between the government, Law Society of Scotland and bar associations. A further meeting will be held this Thursday, 27 May, with soundings being taken from practitioners meantime.”