Developers have scaled back an £8million plan for dozens of flats in a conservation area of Glasgow following resident objections.

Nixon Blue said they had reduced the "scale and density" of proposals for St Vincent Crescent in Finnieston.

Twenty apartments are now planned compared to the original 36 and the height of the building has been reduced from seven storeys to five.

The proposed building has also been moved back into the site to create a larger public garden for use by the community.

The architects say the new proposal will complete the original 1849 masterplan for the area created by the Crescent’s architect Alexander Kirkland, which shows the former bowling club area as a site for a residential development, as part of a larger terrace.

The proposal offers a mix of two, three, four-bedroom apartments and duplexes and aims to attract more families and professionals to the area.

Nixon Blue Director and Architect Colin McIntyre said: “We returned to the drawing board to reduce the height, mass and alter aspects of our original design.

"We listened to the feedback from stakeholders to our previous plans.

"We have reduced the number of apartments to 20 as well as removing two storeys to complement the height of surrounding buildings within the crescent.

"We have, however, retained and expanded our proposal for a new public garden space as part of our £8million investment in the city.

"Our aim is to continue to have an open dialogue with Glasgow City Council and to bring a wider range of three and four-bedroom homes to Finnieston.”

Chris Simmonds, lead architect with Page/Park said: “The new application is a completely different design, not only in terms of the position and scale of the proposed building but also in terms of the configuration, layout, and usability of the amenity open space to the north of the proposed residential site and within the general environment of St Vincent Crescent as a whole.

"The development and significant new garden space will result in a tangible enhancement to the area, completing the original 19th century masterplan vision of Alexander Kirkland.”