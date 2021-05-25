A Glasgow politician has said she was targeted with 'incredibly personal' abusive messages after publicly condemning the disorder in George Square caused by Rangers fans.

Carol Monaghan, SNP MP for Glasgow North West, said the attacks on social media over the past week had been "designed to cause the highest levels of offence" but did not provide further details.

Police Scotland has warned that "many more arrests will follow" after 28 were apprehended and at least five officers were injured in what police described as "disgraceful" scenes as thousands of Rangers fans converged on the city centre to commemorate 55 Scottish top-flight title wins.

Glasgow City Council is facing a £58,000 repair bill after plants, scaffolding, traffic lights, benches, and security fences were damaged beyond repair by rampaging fans.

Ms Monaghan MP says she was targeted after releasing a statement on social media, condemning the violent scenes.

She said: “I have been contacted by many constituents who are extremely upset and disturbed by what happened in George Square.

"As a result, I took to my social media to express these exact concerns, and to condemn the violence and disorder in our city.

"In carrying out my duty as a public servant, I have been subjected to the very abuse I spoke out against.

"Over the past week, I have received emails and social media comments/messages filled with vitriol and hate.

"In fact, this online abuse has gone beyond the confines of football – some comments have been incredibly personal and designed to cause the highest levels of offense.

"On top of the violence, vandalism, and general destruction, it was extremely alarming to witness some of the most explicit anti-Catholic and anti-Irish racism on display in years.

"Some onlookers would dismiss these chants as part of the Glasgow football experience or merely an expression of identity – I am not one of those onlookers."

Ms Monaghan said she is seeking a meeting with Police Scotland.

“All too often, this behaviour is branded as simple ‘Glasgow sectarianism’," she added.

"This plays down the offense caused by such conduct, as well as its severity; if these chants were levelled at any other religious or ethnic minority, they would be rightfully and universally condemned as acts of hate and bigotry.

"We cannot dismiss anti-Catholic and anti-Irish sentiments as ‘the norm’ in Glasgow – they must be called out and persecuted as the hate crimes that they are."



