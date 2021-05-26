AN SNP MP has been left red-faced after accusing the Scotland Office of spending money on social media advertising during the election period, when they did not do so.

A leaked letter, obtained by the Herald, shows the UK Government department has confirmed to the Scottish Affairs committee that it spent nothing on social media adverts during the period of Purdah, despite being accused of doing so by the SNP's Deidre Brock.

Ms Brock, MP for Edinburgh North and Leith, asked the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack earlier this month why his office had advertised on Twitter, against election rules.

During the May 13 session, Ms Brock asked Mr Jack to "explain the breach of purdah" and claimed she had been shown an advert on May 5 from the Office stating: "We are stronger and safer when we work together. Scotland plays a vital role in the combined defence and security of the UK."

A letter, obtained by the Herald and sent to the Scottish Affairs Committee this week, confirms the department did not advertise on social media during the election/

Laurence Rockey, director of the Scotland Office, wrote: "It was claimed the office sent out social media advertising ahead of the election period, Specifically, the member stated she had received a promoted post on 5 May, the day before the election took place.

"As I said...the Civil Service takes the pre-election period rules very seriously.

"I can confirm to the Committee that no social media ads were promoted during the pre-election period.

"They were paused between 25 March and 6 May inclusive and did not deliver spend or social media impressions during that period."

Ms Brock told The Herald she was "shocked" that a letter had been leaked, and that someone "would so readily break the rules of the Parliament they claim to cherish and share confidential communication before the committee considers it."

She added: "I'm sure the committee will consider the letter when it next meets and I'll be content to answer it then.

"Rest assured, though, that the Scotland Office's misuse of social media and misuse of public resources on social media advertising is an issue which will not go away.

"I will continue to press for answers on the reasons behind the enormous costs of its social media advertising and spin doctors as shown in recent answers to me."

Mr Jack previously confirmed that the Scotland Office has spent thousands on social media and spin doctors in the past year.

A Whitehall source said the evidence showed Ms Brock had "wasted committee time" and "pursued a vendetta" against the department which had "turned out to be wholly inaccurate".

They added: "Ms Brock should next time be more focussed on asking questions relating to Scots and what matters to them instead of trying to score some points when she has not done her research".