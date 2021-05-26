THE HEAD of the UK Civil Service suggested advising the public to hold 'chicken pox parties' to spread coronavirus across the country, a committee of MPs has heard.

Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister's former senior aide, made the claim during an evidence session of the Science and Technology Committee and Health and Social Care Committee this morning.

He claimed that Mark Sedwill, former head of the Civil Service and Cabinet Secretary until June last year, suggested telling people they should hold old-fashioned "chicken pox parties" to generate herd immunity against coronavirus.

He said Mr Sedwill wanted Boris Johnson to go on television and tell people to hold covid-spreading parties, explaining: "The Cabinet Secretary said 'Prime Minister, you should go on TV tomorrow and explain to people the herd immunity plan, and that it's like the old chicken pox parties. We need people to get this disease, because that's how we get herd immunity by September.'"

Mr Cummings said he told Mr Sedwill to "stop using this chickenpox analogy", while another adviser explained it was "because chickenpox is not spreading exponentially and killing hundreds of thousands of people."

The former aide continued: "You could sense in the whole room there was this kind of shock."

Mr Cummings also told MPs of a "surreal" day in Downing Street, March 12 2020, when he had urged Boris Johnson to advise the public to self-isolate immediately if they were unwell.

He said the plans were "derailed" after Donald Trump requested the UK's help in a bombing campaign in the Middle East, and Carrie Symonds, the Prime Minister's fiancee, was "going crackers" about a news story featuring her, Mr Johnson and their dog Dilyn.

Mr Cummings said: "The day started off with us thinking [it] is going to be all about Covid and whether or not announced the household quarantine.

"We then got completely derailed because in the morning of the 12th suddenly the national security people came in and said 'Trump wants us to join a bombing campaign in the Middle East tonight' and we need to start having meetings about that through the day with Cobra as well.

"That day was, on Covid, completely disrupted because you have these two parallel sets of meetings.

"You have the national security people running in and out talking about are we going to bomb the Middle East, and we had the COBRA meetings being delayed and whatnot, as we were trying to figure out are we going to do household quarantine."

He continued: "Then...it sounds so surreal I couldn't possibly be true...That day the Times had run a huge story about the Prime Minister and his girlfriend and their dog, and the Prime Minister's girlfriend was going completely crackers about this story and demanding that the press office deal with that."

Mr Cummings said there was an "insane situation" in No.10, explaining: "Part of the building was saying 'Are we going to bomb Iraq?', part of the building was arguing about whether or not we're going to do quarantine or not do quarantine, Prime Minister has his girlfriend going crackers about something completely trivial..."