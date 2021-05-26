Deaths from Covid-19 in Scotland have fallen to their lowest level for eight months, new figures show.

Data from the National Records of Scotland show that only four deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate were registered between 17th and 23rd May

This is the lowest weekly total since September 2020, and means the overall death toll by the NRS measure is now 10,114.

Of those deaths, two were men and two were women. Two people were aged between aged 75-84, while the others were aged 85 or over.

There were two deaths in South Lanarkshire, with one death in East Dunbartonshire and one in Falkirk, meaning there were no fatalities linked to Covid-19 in 29 of Scotland's 32 local authority areas.

Of those who died, two passed in hospital, one in a care home and one at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of NRS Statistical Services, said: “This week’s figures show there were no deaths in 29 of 32 Scottish local authorities where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“Our weekly updates on deaths in Scotland since April 2020 have included details on the number of deaths in care homes and hospitals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today we have made available information on the number of deaths in each individual institution during this period.”