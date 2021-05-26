The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow has recorded the most coronavirus deaths in Scotland, new data shows.
The National Records of Scotland (NRS) has released a breakdown of coronavirus deaths by the hospital they occurred in.
Hospitals in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area have recorded the most deaths.
The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital had 809 deaths, while Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary had 628, the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley 425 and Inverclyde Royal Hospital, Greenock, 138.
In Lothian, Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary recorded 368 Covid-19 deaths, and the city’s Western General Hospital 152.
Staff during a moment of reflection outside Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital
St John’s Hospital in Livingston had 134 deaths.
In Tayside, Ninewells Hospital in Dundee had 340 coronavirus fatalities while in Ayrshire and Arran the University Hospital Crosshouse, Kilmarnock, had 339 and the University Hospital Ayr 186.
A total of 362 deaths took place in Lanarkshire’s University Hospital Wishaw, with 297 in University Hospital Monklands, Airdrie, and 282 in University Hospital Hairmyres in East Kilbride.
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary recorded the most deaths in Grampian with 261, Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert the most in Forth Valley with 315, and Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, had the most in Fife with 210.
Almost a third (30%) of people who have died with Covid-19 lived in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area, according to NRS data, with 17% in Lanarkshire and 14% in Lothian.
NRS published the data along with its weekly breakdown of Covid-19 deaths.
It shows that 10,114 people have now died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.
