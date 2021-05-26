Scottish Green MSPs yesterday breached Covid rules by gathering in an Edinburgh pub in a group of more than three households.
Glasgow MSP Patrick Harvie, who lives in Glasgow which is still in Level 3, was photographed with party co-leader Lorna Slater, MSP Ross Greer, and another man at Browns on George Street in Edinburgh yesterday.
The Scottish Sun ran a story with an image from inside the pub in Edinburgh’s New Town yesterday.
The gathering breached Covid rules which state that only three households are allowed to be together in indoor hospitality or domestic setting in Level 2 areas.
Work exemptions allow those in Level 3 to leave their local authority for work but there is no provision for people to go into hospitality premises if they leave the area, unless it is their job.
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater said in a statement: “We attended a work-related meeting in a venue in central Edinburgh on Tuesday evening, where the three-household limit was not upheld. This was an honest mistake, we're kicking ourselves and we apologise unreservedly.”
An eyewitness told The Scottish Sun that the group stayed in the bar for over an hour, leaving shortly after 6pm.
EXCLUSIVE: Scottish Green MSPs breach Covid indoor household rules in Edinburgh barhttps://t.co/xyVZ2aIbHU pic.twitter.com/eVCWcIiNXT— The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) May 26, 2021
Under current guidelines, fines for breaches start at £60 - or £30 if paid within 28 days - escalating to £960 for repeat offences.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are aware of a photograph posted on social media which will be assessed by officers."
