Crail Food Festival

Virtual market runs from 28 May - 13 June. In-person market: 5-6 June

Prices for virtual tastings start from £18

With a combination of online and in-person events over the weekend there’s plenty to enjoy from the Crail food festival, whether you’re in Crail or not. There’s a virtual producers’ market, where visitors can meet all of the regular producers and discover their products. Virtual tastings will also be on offer, including fruit wine, beer and gin tastings. If you fancy sampling some food, there are special collaboration boxes that can be delivered straight to your door. If you do find yourself in Crail over the weekend, you can enjoy a small but perfectly crafted selection of half a dozen of the best street food traders from Fife and its surroundings.

https://www.crailfoodfestival.co.uk/

Spring Drive-In Movie Event

28 - 31 May, £36 per car

Glasgow Prestwick Airport, Prestwick, KA9 2PL

Although cinemas are back open in most of Scotland, why not try out a new way to watch movies with Flix Drive In’s Spring movie event. Enjoy one of their films shown on the world’s largest outdoor LED screen. Your ticket includes not only the chance to watch a film on the world’s largest mobile outdoor screen but also karaoke, an in-car quiz and even in-car food ordering. There are loads of classic films to choose from including Grease and Mama Mia.

https://www.attheflix.com/

Neighbourhood Market

19 May - 11 July, £3 Entry. Edinburgh Academical Football Club, NA Raeburn Place, Stockbridge, EH4 1HQ

Created in response to the pandemic, the aim of Neighbourhood Market is to create a contactless open air market. A platform for local businesses and retailers to return to normal trade, this market will be Edinburgh’s first contactless open air market.

https://www.theneighbourgoodmarket.com/

Waverley Festival Village

15 May - 29 August. Waverley Mall, Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1BQ

Returning this summer with their biggest and best offering yet is the Waverley Festival village, set atop Waverley Mall’s roof. Focusing on local brands and products, there’s a host of food and drink venues to try out – and you don’t even have to book.

https://www.festivalvillage.co.uk/

Yard Life

Open from 27 May Wednesday-Friday 12-6pm. Free. SWG3 Studio Warehouse, 100 Eastvale Place, Glasgow, G3 8QG

This new urban gallery at SWG3 will become home for the graffiti and street art community. Yard Life Gallery will be showcasing some of the incredible artists that they have worked with previously. Taking up residence on one of SWG3’s archways along Eastvale Place, the art on display includes large-scale prints, tiny objects, illustrations, and aerosol pieces.

https://swg3.tv

The Crafters Roadshow

3 - 6 June. Free. Silverburn, 763 Barrhead Road, Glasgow, G53 6QR

The Crafters Roadshow will be taking place in Silverburn this month. Featuring local makers, entrepreneurs, artisans, and small-business owners there’s a world of well-designed useful products to get your hands on.

https://www.thecraftersroadshow.com/

Marine Fest

31 May - 13 June. Prices vary. Scottish Seabird Centre, The Harbour, North Berwick, EH39 4SS

Explore the wonders of Scotland’s marine environment as part of the first Marine Fest. There’s a programme of activities and events celebrating Scotland’s amazing coastal habitats and wildlife, including indoor and outdoor events in the Scottish Seabird Centre’s stunning location overlooking the Firth of Forth.

https://www.seabird.org

The Bungalow Bar Book Launch

3 June, Free. The Bungalow, 15 Shuttle Street, Paisley, PA1 1YD

Written by journalist, agent and publicist Loudon Temple who booked all of the bands into the original venue, the long-awaited book – The Bungalow Bar – Stories from The Venue and Those Who Played There – will finally be released. Join the Bungalow as they celebrate the launch of the book with Loudon, who will be giving a short talk and be on hand to sign copies of the book.

Edinburgh Zoo After Hours

4 Jun - 14 August. Tickets from £18

Edinburgh Zoo, 134 Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh, EH12 6TS

Enjoy a new way to experience Edinburgh Zoo as Edinburgh Zoo After Hours returns. Take a stroll through the zoo and make the most of the long summer evenings, stop at one of the many local food and drink kiosks or relax to the sound of an acoustic music set on the main lawn. With all their regular health measures in place, why not take advantage of the longer days and see Edinburgh Zoo in a different light?

https://www.edinburghzoo.org.uk

Willie Rodger: Across the Board

23 May - 20 June. Free (booking essential). Royal Scottish Academy, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL

In the first posthumous exhibition in Scotland devoted to Willie Rodger, plenty of unseen works will be on show. Featuring screenprints, woodcuts and linocuts from the artist’s studio, many of which have never been exhibited before, this exhibition provides a brilliant insight into the practice of one of Scotland’s most acclaimed printmakers.

https://academiciansgallery.org