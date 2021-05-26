Police investigating the suspected firebombing of Celtic Chief Executive Peter Lawwell's home say they are hunting two cars seen in the area.

Officers probing the blaze, which was set among cars parked outside the property and spread to the house, are appealing for help tracing the two vehicles in connection with their ongoing enquiries.

Mr Lawwell and his children had to flee their home in Thorntonhall, South Lanarkshire, last week. No one was hurt but the football businessman his family were left "badly shaken".

Police have launched a manhunt to find whoever set the blaze, with a suspect caught on CCTV pouring fuel on the vehicles.

One of the cars destroyed by the blaze

One week on since the incident, officers have now released details of two vehicles which are believed to have been in the area in the early hours on Wednesday morning.

They are a light coloured, or silver, hatchback, possibly a Mercedes A Class or similar model, and a white Fiat 500.

Both of these vehicles were seen in the area, and were last observed driving off south, along South Road, in the direction of Queensway, East Kilbride.

Detective Inspector Susie Cairns said: “Over the past week we have continued with our detailed enquiries into what happened in our efforts to trace the person, or persons, responsible.

“We know that one man poured an accelerant on the vehicles. What we want to trace now are these vehicles, seen around the Thorntonhall area during the early hours of Wednesday, 19, May, 2021."

Det Insp Cairns appealed for anyone who was driving in the area, or who may have CCTV footage, to come forward.

She said: “I would ask again for anyone who may have been on the surrounding roads, or the Queensway, and recording with dash cam, to provide any relevant footage to officers as soon as possible.

"Also for anyone with private CCTV footage in these areas to check their system to see if either vehicle is captured. We're keen to find these cars and their occupants to understand why they were in the area at this time."

The male suspect officers are seeking to trace is described as around 5ft 10ins and of slim build. He was wearing black joggers, a black hooded jumper with the hood up, black trainers and a face mask.