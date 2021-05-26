NICOLA Sturgeon has issued a tit-for-tat response after Downing Street tried to blame the Scottish Government for the cancellation of a virtual covid summit.

The four nations meeting was due to go ahead tomorrow but was cancelled today due to concerns from Ms Sturgeon and the Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford.

Two days after the Scottish Parliament elections, Boris Johnson wrote to Ms Sturgeon and Mr Drakeford inviting them to meet and discuss the pandemic.

However yesterday the Welsh and Scottish leaders said they were unclear as to what the agenda would be, and said they would rather the session was "meaningful" rather than a "PR exercise".

Earlier today Downing Street blamed the Scottish Government for the event cancellation, with the Prime Minister's spokesman saying he was disappointed.

He said: "It is disappointing that the Scottish Government feel the need to delay this meeting so they have more time to prepare."

"The PM is keen to speak to the First Ministers about our recovery, we want to do that as soon as possible but we don’t have a date set’

"We want to work with them to find a new date to schedule this

Now Nicola Sturgeon's team has hit back, saying that the UK Government was not "remotely prepared" for the event, which is why it is not going ahead.

Ms Sturgeon's spokesman said: "The summit would be going ahead tomorrow if the UK Government were remotely prepared for it.

"As we and the Welsh Government made clear in our letter to the Prime Minister, what they had suggested was simply a PR exercise without proper substance.

"We have asked for a detailed agenda to be prepared for a serious meeting, which is what this subject deserves."