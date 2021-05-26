HUNDREDS of Glasgow fan zone tickets have been cancelled after a sale "fiasco" in the "interest of fairness".

The move comes after an investigation was launched after fans complained that Euro 2020 Glasgow Green fan zone tickets were sold out before the official sale time.

The Scottish government approved the fan zone in Glasgow which can hold up to 6,000 football supporters per day during Euro 2020 matches.

The zone to be created on Glasgow Green is to be open for the 31 days of the tournament from 11 June.

Tickets were advertised for general sale from 10am on Tuesday, but fans have bombarded social media with complaints that the tickets were sold out before they were supposed to be available.

Some of the Tartan Army complained to organisers that people were able to get tickets before 8.30am.

Now Glasgow Euro 2020 fan zone organisers have admitted the "operational error".

It said Glasgow Life, which runs leisure facilities for Glasgow City Council, "unreservedly apologises for the disappoitnment caused to fans who waited until the advertised launch time and subsequently missed out."

The organisers said: "In the interest of fairness, we have decided to cancel all tickets purchased prior to 10m and relaunch the process on June 1.

"Whilst we understand that this will leave people who had obtained tickets in good faith disappointed, we feel this is the only fair course of action.

"All other tickets purchased from 10am on May 25 will be honoured."

Fans who complained about what happened referred to the situation as a "fiasco" and some had called for the cancellation of tickets before the advertised time.

Organisers said there would be a "festival atmosphere" with food, drinks and activities as well as screenings of all games.

The tournament's Local Organising Structure (LOS) in Glasgow said the fan zone would be split between two sessions and would be a "largely seated" venue.

It is expected that large screens will show matches and a 10m "festival tower" will show sporting, cultural and digital content.

People attending will be encouraged to take part in football matches and other sports activities.

Tickets are free, however an "outdoor cultural programme" is expected to be announced for days when there are no matches and charges may apply to certain performances.