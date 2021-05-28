Families who are interested in the education provided by the acclaimed Bridge of Allan-based school can now book a place at the campus Open Day on June 12

FOLLOWING months of challenges and disruptions, Fairview International School is delighted to offer families the ability to visit the establishment in person as part of an on-campus Open Day.

The choice of education is an important choice for any parent to make and this decision-making process has been made much more difficult without the ability to experience the physical school environment throughout the recent period of restrictions in movement and social distancing.

At this Bridge of Allan-based independent school, staff have worked hard with families and pupils to make the period of home schooling as undisruptive as possible.

Head Teacher David Hicks said: “Our in person Open Day allows you to come and experience our campus, taking in the beautiful surrounding area of Bridge of Allan and beyond.

“By attending, it also allows visiting students to fully immerse themselves in a student-centred, inquiry-focused lesson, engaged by the passion that flows through each of our wonderful teachers’ ways of teaching.

“The structure of our open day allows both you and your child to learn about the IB Curriculum while your child also has the opportunity to join a lesson, whether that be a primary years based class or a middle years based class.

“By attending in-person you will have the opportunity to meet with existing students and their parents to find out more about our school and the positive community ethos we have built. We take great pride in our pastoral care as well as the academic.

“You will see for yourselves the happiness of our students and their confidence in sharing their learning journey with you.”

As well as being able to meet and speak with teachers there will also be members of our admissions team on hand to guide you through the steps of enrollment as well as providing details of potential scholarship opportunities.

To ensure Fairview is able to offer an engaging environment whilst also meeting guidance on social distancing, mixing and occupancy numbers (especially within enclosed indoor spaces), the event will take place in two parts – one in the morning from 10am until 12.30pm and another in the afternoon from 11.30am until 2.15pm.

Families are welcome to book either session and will get the opportunity to experience all areas of school life including a sample of lunch food, student work presentations and a special musical performance.

To book a place at the school’s on-campus Open Day, simply visit

www.fairviewinternational.uk/explore