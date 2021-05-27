Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater has said that talks between her party and the SNP about on entering a formal agreement at Holyrood revolve around "co-operation, not coalition".

Ms Slater said that she "wouldn't expect" any deal between the parties to mirror the format set down by alliances between the Liberal Democrats with both Labour and the Conservatives at Holyrood and Westminster in recent years.

The newly-elected MSP said that talks with Nicola Sturgeon's SNP were in a very early stage and may not be resolved for months, and that both parties were looking for common ground.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon in talks with Greens over 'groundbreaking' cooperation deal

The First Minister announced yesterday that her SNP Government is holding talks with the Scottish Greens over a possible "formal cooperation agreement".

The First Minister said the move could see Green MSPs entering the Scottish Government as ministers.

Structured talks, supported by the civil service, will now take place with a view to reaching a deal between the SNP and the Greens.

Ms Slater is no-leader with Patrick Harvie

Speaking this morning, Ms Slater said that the aim was to establish a "new kind of politics".

She told BBC Radio Scotland: "What we're hoping to achive is to create a different kind of working environment in the Scottish Parliament to prioritize the kind of things that really matter to the Scottish Green Party - which is a fair and green recovery from the pandemic.

"To put practical actions in place to tackle the climate crisis. We're the party that has the policies that are needed to tackle the climate crisis and of course we're pleased the government has recognised that and reached out to say 'right, let's work on this together.

"Let's take a serious stand on this and take some serious action."

Ms Slater did not rule out Green MSPs taking ministerial roles, saying that systems used in other countries could provide a blueprint.

READ MORE: Lorna Slater says Scottish Greens will have more influence than ever

She said: "The New Zealand Greens, for example, have a co-operation arrangement where they hold ministerial positions but are not part of cabinet.

"The co-operation agreement means that those Green ministers take responsibility for very specific areas. I think it's climate change and housing."

Ms Slater added: "We're very excited about going into these formal talks. The climate crisis is the number one crisis that we're all dealing with, and it's very exciting that we do have a new kind of politics on the table."

She continued: "We are at the absolute start of the process. The Scottish government and he Scottish Greens are going in with optimism a spirit of co-operation and a genuine desire to do politics differently.

"That's where we are at the starting block right now and we'll all have to see where it comes to in a couple of months time."