IT is one of the most iconic images in movie history and thousands have attempted to recreate it, including several men in kilts.

But a new statue featuring the pose from Marilyn Monroe dressed in white from the film The Seven Year Itch, where she stands over a subway grate with her dress blowing up from the breeze, has caused quite a furore after it was unveiled in Palm Springs, California.

The giant statue has been condemned by some for promoting misogyny and upskirting after tourists were seen taking “inappropriate” images under the dress.

Po-faced journalist Olivia Petter, said: “I think the real issue here is that it is a 26ft-tall statue that encourages tourists to run in between her legs and take a photograph underneath this women’s legs and that is incredibly offensive when we consider that upskirting is a serious crime with seriously physiological consequences for victims.”

Now many of us have been to the see the various statues of Robert the Bruce across Scotland and we all know what he looks like.

But how many of us have actually considered taking a picture up Bruce’s short chain mail?

Of course we haven’t, as it’s preposterous. It is a statute, same as Monroe’s, and as they are both made of bronze there is absolutely nothing going on underneath as they are solid.

As solid as a statue, really.

Upskirting is of course a deeply disturbing crime and one that can cause major distress for victims.

There is no excuse for it, even if it is confined mainly to Peeping Toms and other assorted weirdos.

However, there can be absolutely no correlation whatsoever between a 26-foot high statue and a creep who can’t keep his phone or eyes to himself.

Let the police deal with them and keep the breathless hyperbole about statues to yourself.

Ms Petter also suggests, which is probably the main focus of her ire, is that the Marilyn Monroe pose is nothing more than sexual objectifying for men.

Of course it is, and no-one played up their sexuality more than Marilyn Monroe – and she made a very good career out of doing it.

Let’s be honest, she wasn’t in films for her acting ability, which was limited at best.

She knew exactly what she was doing and was happy enough to go along with it, although ultimately she had a tragically short life.

The actress died of an overdose at the age of just 36 after a long battle with addiction and mood disorders, but she remains one of the most famous actresses of all time even now, more than 50 years after her death.

She was a symbol of the sexual revolution of the late 50s and 60s but has now become the latest victim of the vocal woke brigade who want to rewrite history because it offends them.

Soon there will be nobody left.