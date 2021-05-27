Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the “unsubstantiated” attacks on him by Dominic Cummings were “not true” as he fought to save his career.

Boris Johnson’s former aide Mr Cummings accused Mr Hancock of repeatedly lying, being disastrously incompetent and claimed he should have been fired on multiple occasions during the course of the pandemic.

Health Minister Matt Hancock leaving the Department of Health, London, ahead of an appearance in the House of Commons (Victoria Jones/PA)

Forced to come to the Commons to respond to the claims, Mr Hancock said: “These unsubstantiated allegations around honesty are not true.

“I’ve been straight with people in public and in private throughout.”

Speaking to MPs, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “What we’ve done to handle this coronavirus pandemic has been unprecedented in modern times.

“Throughout, we have been straight with people and straight with this House about the challenges that we as a nation face together.

“The nation, in my view, has risen to these challenges."

He added: “Of course there were unprecedented difficulties that come with preparation for an unprecedented event."

On Wednesday, Dominic Cummings said that the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock should have been fired over coronavirus failings and “criminal, disgraceful behaviour” on the testing target.

He said: “I think the Secretary of State for Health should’ve been fired for at least 15, 20 things, including lying to everybody on multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the Cabinet room and publicly.

“There’s no doubt at all that many senior people performed far, far disastrously below the standards which the country has a right to expect. I think the Secretary of State for Health is certainly one of those people.

“I said repeatedly to the Prime Minister that he should be fired, so did the cabinet secretary, so did many other senior people.”

Dominic Cummings gives evidence

Responding today, Mr Hancock said: “Since last January I’ve attended this House over 60 times. With the Prime Minister we have together hosted 84 press conferences, I’ve answered 2,667 contributions to this House and answered questions from colleagues, the media and the public – and we’ll keep on with this spirit of openness and transparency throughout.”

The Health Secretary added: “Sometimes what we’ve had to say hasn’t been easy. We’ve had to level with people when it’s been tough, when things have been going in the wrong direction.

“And also we’ve learned throughout. We’ve applied that learning both to tackling this pandemic and making sure that we’re as well-prepared in the future as possible.

“Beyond all this, what matters remains the same – getting vaccinated, getting tested, delivering for our country, overcoming this disease and saving lives, and that is what matters to the British people.”