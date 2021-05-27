British fashion retailer Whistles is to close its flagship Glasgow store in a further blow for the city's retail offering.
The clothing brand, which is a favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge, is to move out of Princess Square after an 18-year history with the Buchanan Street shopping centre.
Katie Moody, of Princes Square, said the centre was 'saddened' by the decision.
Customers were being directed to the company's Edinburgh store on George Street.
Whistles announced the closure of its Nottingham store in April.
READ MORE: Store wars: Can Edinburgh take Glasgow's retail crown with new offerings
The company was founded in 1976 by Lucille and Richard Lewin.
In January 2008, Jane Shepherdson, former Topshop director, signed a deal to purchase a 20 per cent stake in the brand and was appointed the job of chief executive.
Whistles was bought by the South African retailer, Foschini Group in 2017, which also owns Phase Eight.
Katie Moody, of Princes Square, said: "We can confirm that after 18 years in Princes Square, Whistles will close their flagship Glasgow store next month.
"We are very sad to see them go."
In March, luxury brand Hermès announced it was shutting its only Scottish store at House of Fraser in Glasgow.
READ MORE: Luxury brand Hermès to close its only Scottish store
The company ceased trading at the Buchanan Street department store on March 31.
An email sent by Catrine Miquel, Glasgow manager for the brand, directed customers to other stores in London, Manchester and Dublin.
At one point, the Fraser's concession was regarded as one of the brand's most succesful, outside Paris and London.
Family-owned for five generations, the iconic French brand is best known for their handbags, creating signature products for stars including Jane Birkin and Grace Kelly.
The Herald has contacted Whistles for comment.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment