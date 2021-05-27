HeraldScotland:

Hearing Dominic Cummings discuss the scientific “group think” about herd immunity took me back to March 2020 and an unpleasant experience 

Having listened to the National Clinical Director, Jason Leitch explain that, in the absence of a cure, we would have to manage the spread of the disease “through the community” until “herd immunity” was achieved, I made the mistake of trying to explain this on social media. I was roundly accused of “callous disregard for human life”.

Yet I was merely trying to explain the thinking on Sage and the epidemiological community, who at that stage were all talking the language of herd Immunity - whatever they say now.

