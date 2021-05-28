HOW much would you fork out for a sandwich? Disneyland’s new sandwich is being billed as fit for a superhero, retailing for an eye-popping $99.99.

But it’s a sandwich?

The culinary offering, due to debut on June 4, has been dubbed “one of the most expensive sandwiches in the world” and to be fair, it’s not just a slather of jam or some ham squashed between some pan loaf.

So what’s in it then?

It features salami, rosemary ham, provolone cheese, sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia with marinara dipping sauce and arugula salad on the side and the sandwich is actually supersized - Disney say it is meant to be shared between six to eight people.

If you don’t want to share?

A regular-sized version retails at $14.50, which is still more than you might pay for anything in the sandwich bracket.

It’s super-sized, but its inspired by Ant-Man?

The "Quantum-sized Pym-ini" sandwich will retail at the Pym Test Kitchen, which takes its name from the "pym particles" used for the size-altering physics referenced in the Ant-Man movies, starring Paul Rudd. The restaurant itself - on the California theme park’s new "Avengers Campus” - will serve dishes that have fun with proportions, including the “Caesar Salad and Colossal Crouton”, a salad that comes with just one giant crouton, and the “Impossible Spoonful” - a huge meatball on a supersized metal spoon.

It’s not the most expensive thing on the Disney menu?

At the resort’s Steakhouse 55 restaurant inside the Disneyland Hotel, diners can splash out on a 38-ounce $138 Porterhouse steak, while at Walt Disney World in Florida, the Takumi-Tei restaurant in the Japan pavilion at the EPCOT theme park has various menu items that pass $100, including a Wagyu tenderloin and a omakase sushi service.

If you have money to burn?

There are plenty of options, including dining at Disneyland’s 21 Royal, a VIP eatery housed in what was supposed to be Walt Disney’s plush family residence, although he died before it was completed. The experience - for up to 12 guests - reportedly costs $15,000, and features personal chefs, butlers and valets and “an evening of tantalising and succulent flavours”, as well as park tickets.

You can still splash even more cash than this, though?

Club 33 is a Disney private dining club for high rollers. Members pay around $25,000 for an initiation fee and around $10,000 to retain their membership.

As for sandwiches…

According to Guinness World Records, the most expensive sandwich available commercially is the "Quintessential Grilled Cheese" which sells for $214 at Serendipity 3 in New York. The pricey sarnie is served on two pieces of French Pullman champagne bread which is made with Dom Perignon champagne and edible gold flakes, with white truffle butter and the very rare Caciocavallo Podolico cheese. The sandwich is served with South African Lobster Tomato Bisque as a dipping sauce.