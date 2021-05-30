If this weekend’s guide to seafood has whetted your appetite here’s my take on how best to prepare them. Not everyone likes raw oysters so here I’ve prepared them cooked. It’s an alternative twist to a simple classic.
Serves 2
Ingredients
12 x fresh shucked oysters
85g plain flour
25g cornflour (extra for coating also)
25g sesame seeds
225g sparkling water
Mayonnaise:
1 x lime – zest and juiced
1 x red chilli, deseeded and finely sliced
1 x small amount of fresh ginger grated
100g mayonnaise
Spring onions and lime juice for garnish
Method:
Pre heat fryer to 190c. For the mayonnaise, mix all the ingredients together and chill until needed.
Next, carefully shuck the oysters and remove them from their shell. The shells can be kept to serve if you wish; thoroughly wash in boiling water and remove any excess oyster.
For the tempura batter mix the two flours and sesame seeds together and whisk in the sparkling water. Dust the oysters in some cornflour then into the batter one at a time. Lower into the fryer and cook for around two minutes.
Remove from the oil and drain onto a paper towel. Serve with a squeeze of lime juice and scattering of spring onions and the mayonnaise to accompany.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.